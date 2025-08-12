Yalla Group’s Revenues Reach AED310.7 Million In Q2
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 01:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Yalla Group Limited on Tuesday announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of the fiscal year 2025, reporting revenues of AED310.7 million (US$84.6 million), up 4.1 percent year-on-year.
Net income rose sharply to AED134.1 million ($36.5 million), a 16.4 percent increase from AED115.3 million ($31.4 million) in the same period of 2024. For the first half of the year, the company posted revenues of AED618.8 million and net income of AED267.7 million.
Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yalla, lauded the remarkable financial results achieved by Yalla in the second quarter.
He added, “We also made significant strides in improving our operational efficiency by optimising user acquisition strategies and refining our internal processes, which contributed to a year-over-year improvement in our net margin to 43.2 percent.”
Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, said, “Our strong financial performance reflects the resilience of our business model and the strength of our user community. Such results demonstrate our ability to drive sustainable growth while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our users across the MENA region.”
Recent Stories
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..
Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need
Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening
Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points
ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million
China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days
More Stories From Middle East
-
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q232 seconds ago
-
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 202516 minutes ago
-
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldives30 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure31 minutes ago
-
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder45 minutes ago
-
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 2546 minutes ago
-
Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points2 hours ago
-
ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million2 hours ago
-
Worst bleaching event on record for Western Australian coral reefs3 hours ago
-
China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days3 hours ago
-
IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's SC Magdeburg, US' Ca ..11 hours ago
-
Trump says gold imports won't face duties12 hours ago