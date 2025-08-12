Open Menu

Italian Exports Up 4.9% YoY In June 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Italian exports rose by 4.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) in June 2025, driven by trade with the United States ahead of the introduction of new tariffs, Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said Monday.

Data cited by Italian news agency ANSA showed that exports in June returned to growth both monthly and annually, climbing 4 percent from May 2025 and 4.9 percent from June 2024.

In volume, annual growth was 0.8 percent, while imports rose by 3.3 percent monthly and 4.8 percent in value year-over-year (+2.6% in volume).

