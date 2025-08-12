Open Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Engaged To Georgina Rodriguez After Eight Years Of Dating

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2025 | 03:48 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating

40-year-old footballer proposed to his Spanish partner Georgina by presenting her with a valuable diamond ring, which she happily accepted  

LISBON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after dating for eight years.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo proposed to his Spanish partner Georgina by presenting her with a valuable diamond ring, which she happily accepted.

Georgina shared a photo of the ring on her Instagram, showing her hand resting on Ronaldo’s hand, adorned with a large diamond ring.

In the caption, Georgina wrote, “I said yes, to this life and all the lives to come.

The love story of Ronaldo and Georgina began eight years ago when Georgina was working at a fashion brand outlet in Madrid. They were first seen publicly together in 2017.

The couple has five children including twins one of whom sadly passed away in April 2022. With this engagement, Ronaldo has formally proposed marriage to Georgina and left his fans eagerly awaiting news of their wedding.

