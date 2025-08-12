Open Menu

COP30 In Brazil: Agribusiness Sector Seeks To Position Itself As Part Of Climate Solution

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 01:45 PM

BRASÍLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Brazil’s agribusiness sector aims to present itself as a “key part” of the solution to the climate crisis at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), the Brazilian Agribusiness Association (Abag) said on Tuesday, according to Agência Brasil.

“Brazilian agribusiness has a crucial role in this global agenda, particularly in relation to COP30. Beyond being a sector especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, the agribusiness production chain positions itself as a fundamental part of the solution, with great potential to mitigate emissions and promote food security,” the association said in a statement.

Abag described COP30, to be held in November in Belém, Pará state, as a unique opportunity for Brazil to establish itself as a global leader in low-carbon agriculture, capable of generating significant carbon credits and attracting investment.

"To achieve this, it is vital for the country to present concrete results in regulations, technologies, methodologies and registration systems, ready to be debated and recognised internationally,” the association stated.

Abag stressed that, to make such practices possible, it is essential to unlock financing for the sector “through objective and transparent criteria that encourage the adoption of sustainable technologies and practices.”

COP30 is expected to draw around 50,000 participants from around the world.

