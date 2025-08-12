Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves Sharjah Archives’ Organisational Structure

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has signed an official order that sets up the new organisation for the Sharjah Archives.

The Emiri Decree has approved the general organisational structure of the Sharjah National Archives, and the Executive Council will take the necessary steps based on this decree as follows:

1. The detailed organisation framework for the Sharjah National Archives will be established, along with critical decisions including the approval of job descriptions for the various organisational units in line with the agency’s mandate.

2. The creation, merging, or dissolution of any organisational units related to the departments outlined in the general structure will also be addressed.

