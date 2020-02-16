Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th February 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, on Monday at Al Shati Palace.

She is visiting the UAE to attend the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, being held on 16th and 17th February in Dubai.

The meeting, attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, discussed ways to enhance relations between the UAE and the IMF, as well as the role of the UAE's growing and diversified economy in driving business and growth.

They also reviewed ways to exchange expertise and best practices.

The meeting also touched on the future indicators of the global economy, the GWFD 2020 agenda and the IMF's role in supporting women's contributions to development.

Also present at the meeting were Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and members of the delegation accompanying the IMF Managing Director.