PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown Prince’s invitation; meets MBS to discuss regional issues before UK, US visit

Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a one-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accompanied by key cabinet members.

According to state media, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz welcomed the Prime Minister upon his arrival. During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the middle East situation and other important matters.

In a symbolic gesture of respect, Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister’s aircraft as it entered Saudi airspace.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the gesture reflected Saudi Arabia’s brotherly love and esteem for Pakistan, describing it as a result of Allah’s blessings, Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic skill, and the remarkable achievements of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Following the Saudi visit, the Prime Minister will travel to the United Kingdom for a two-day stay before heading to the United States, where he will address the UN General Assembly. Sources also suggest a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during his trip.