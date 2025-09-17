PM Shehbaz Arrives In Saudi Arabia On Crown Prince’s Invitation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown Prince’s invitation; meets MBS to discuss regional issues before UK, US visit
Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a one-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accompanied by key cabinet members.
According to state media, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz welcomed the Prime Minister upon his arrival. During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the middle East situation and other important matters.
In a symbolic gesture of respect, Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister’s aircraft as it entered Saudi airspace.
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the gesture reflected Saudi Arabia’s brotherly love and esteem for Pakistan, describing it as a result of Allah’s blessings, Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic skill, and the remarkable achievements of Pakistan’s armed forces.
Following the Saudi visit, the Prime Minister will travel to the United Kingdom for a two-day stay before heading to the United States, where he will address the UN General Assembly. Sources also suggest a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during his trip.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation48 seconds ago
-
Peshawar police ban video recording, interviews of detainees7 minutes ago
-
ATC sends letter to Law ministry for jail trial of PTI founder7 minutes ago
-
Latest water flow data released for rivers and barrages7 minutes ago
-
Naatiya competition participated by 80 UGI campuses7 minutes ago
-
Free medicines, tests facility being provided at govt hospitals: commissioner7 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha announces top positions holders in Intermediate Part-II Annual Exam 20257 minutes ago
-
BFA seals two milk shops for adulteration16 minutes ago
-
Sugar price fixed at Rs 177 per kg in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad’s industrial strength, export role vital for national economy: commissioner16 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Police chief reaffirms full protection for Chinese citizens17 minutes ago
-
PFA inspects slaughterhouses in Gujrat17 minutes ago