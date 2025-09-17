Karachi Court Extends Remand Of Child Abuse Suspect
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Karachi court extends remand of serial child abuse suspect Shabbir Tanoli by three days as victims confront him in court.
Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) A local court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Shabbir Tanoli, accused of sexually assaulting multiple children, for three more days.
During the hearing at the South Judicial Magistrate’s court, police presented the suspect, who is nominated in seven cases. In a dramatic scene, some of the victims slapped the accused in the courtroom premises.
Police sought an extension of Tanoli’s remand to continue investigations, which the court approved, while also directing authorities to submit a progress report at the next hearing.
Earlier, police reported that the suspect was arrested on complaints from local residents. Investigations revealed that since 2016, Tanoli had been abusing children and recording videos of the assaults. Multiple cases have been registered against him at Defence Police Station.
When questioned by reporters about the purpose of the videos, the accused chillingly admitted that he would watch them later.
