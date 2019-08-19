ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), is the pioneer of women's and humanitarian work in the UAE and abroad through her support to women everywhere through various projects and initiatives.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women's Union, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on World Humanitarian Day, which is commemorated on 19th August every year, that Sheikha Fatima has been instrumental in providing humanitarian aid to all the needy women, children and the elderly who have been affected by natural disasters or wars.

She also pointed out that the humanitarian work done through the Fatima bint Mubarak volunteer programme has reached the needy in dozens of African and Asian countries.

Al Suwaidi stated that World Humanitarian Day is an occasion to pay tribute to the women working in this field and providing assistance to those in need. The GWU, under the guidance of Sheikha Fatima, is undertaking several initiatives, such as Irwaa during the year, and the distribution of chilled water and juices to workers working during the summer season and in the hot sun, she added.

This annual initiative has seen good results so far.

Al Suwaidi stressed that helping people in need is a priority for Sheikha Fatima and represents a firm commitment that is not affected by any standards but evolves from the humanitarian and moral purposes founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. She said that the UAE attaches great importance to the issues of the Arab people and that there is always keenness to support them and help alleviate their suffering.

The State's interest is in strengthening its humanitarian efforts around the world and moving forward in the same way that the wise leadership has charted to safeguard human dignity and provide aid to anyone in need, she added.

She said that the achievements of Sheikha Fatima, the mother of the UAE, in empowering women and providing material and moral support to them and launching humanitarian initiatives and campaigns have helped tens of thousands of women, children and the elderly, who were injured in wars and humanitarian disasters and displaced by hunger, fatigue and disease.