Saqr Ghobash congratulates Speaker of Saudi Shura Council on 93rd National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2023 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, congratulated the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of their 93rd National Day.

The top parliamentarian wished the Saudi people continued progress, prosperity, and success under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister.

In a congratulatory cable to Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, Ghobash said that the UAE-Saudi relations are deeply rooted in history and are strengthened by the bonds of brotherhood and shared destiny under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“It is my pleasure, on behalf of myself and all members of the Federal National Council, to send our sincere fraternal greetings and warmest congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people, on the occasion of their 93rd National Day,” reads the cable.