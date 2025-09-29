Sharjah Crown Prince Receives Reciter Raad Al Kurdi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 04:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received on Monday, at the Ruler's Office, reciter Raad Al Kurdi, who completed the recording of the recited Quran and presented it to the emirate of Sharjah in appreciation of its efforts in serving the Holy Quran and disseminating its sciences.
The Crown Prince of Sharjah commended the great efforts made by reciter Raad Al Kurdi in completing the recording of the recited Quran, praising his distinguished recitation and emphasising that this work reflects the reciter's dedication and desire to serve the Holy Quran and spread it through his melodious voice and moving recitation.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah, under the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr.
Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is always keen to support Quranic projects and initiatives that contribute to the dissemination of the Holy Quran and enhance its status among generations. He wished reciter Raad Al Kurdi success in his Quranic journey.
Reciter Raad Al Kurdi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Sharjah for the warm welcome and the great support he provides to initiatives serving the Holy Quran. He emphasised that this meeting is an incentive to exert greater efforts in spreading the Holy Quran and teaching its recitation. He asked God Almighty to grant him success in serving the religion.
The Crown Prince of Sharjah received a recorded copy of the Quran recited by reciter Raad Al Kurdi, which includes an audio recording of the 30 parts of the Quran.
Recent Stories
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai
XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..
UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi1 minute ago
-
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women16 minutes ago
-
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on 1st October31 minutes ago
-
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai31 minutes ago
-
454 dancers set new Russian record with mass Lezginka performance in Dagestan31 minutes ago
-
XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy31 minutes ago
-
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale Di V ..31 minutes ago
-
DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering standards1 hour ago
-
UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pioneering role in sust ..1 hour ago
-
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industrial use2 hours ago
-
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations2 hours ago
-
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing System2 hours ago