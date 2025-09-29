Open Menu

Sharjah Crown Prince Receives Reciter Raad Al Kurdi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received on Monday, at the Ruler's Office, reciter Raad Al Kurdi, who completed the recording of the recited Quran and presented it to the emirate of Sharjah in appreciation of its efforts in serving the Holy Quran and disseminating its sciences.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah commended the great efforts made by reciter Raad Al Kurdi in completing the recording of the recited Quran, praising his distinguished recitation and emphasising that this work reflects the reciter's dedication and desire to serve the Holy Quran and spread it through his melodious voice and moving recitation.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah, under the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is always keen to support Quranic projects and initiatives that contribute to the dissemination of the Holy Quran and enhance its status among generations. He wished reciter Raad Al Kurdi success in his Quranic journey.

Reciter Raad Al Kurdi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Sharjah for the warm welcome and the great support he provides to initiatives serving the Holy Quran. He emphasised that this meeting is an incentive to exert greater efforts in spreading the Holy Quran and teaching its recitation. He asked God Almighty to grant him success in serving the religion.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah received a recorded copy of the Quran recited by reciter Raad Al Kurdi, which includes an audio recording of the 30 parts of the Quran.

