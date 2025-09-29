Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 03:38 PM
PMO says a proactive step has been taken to provide meaningful job opportunities for young Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2025) The Federal cabinet has formally approved the National Youth Employment Policy, a major initiative designed to create job opportunities for Pakistan’s youth and address rising unemployment.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a proactive step to provide meaningful employment opportunities for young Pakistanis. The PMO stated that the policy was formulated under the Prime Minister’s guidance and aims to address challenges faced by the youth in entering the job market.
The policy, which was recently finalized, focuses on creating new avenues for skill development, entrepreneurship, and formal employment. It also emphasizes linking education with employment opportunities to ensure that young professionals are equipped with relevant skills demanded by the market.
An official announcement regarding the National Youth Employment Policy is expected to be made today. As part of the rollout, Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, will brief the media on the policy’s contents, objectives, and implementation strategy.
Government sources say that the initiative will include public-private partnerships, vocational training programs, and incentives for businesses to hire young talent. The policy is being hailed as a significant step toward empowering youth and boosting Pakistan’s economic development.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that youth are the backbone of the nation, and the government is committed to providing them with opportunities that can transform their lives and contribute to national progress.
