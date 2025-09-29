- Home
NCM: Low-pressure System Over Indian Coasts May Develop Into Tropical System On 1st October
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced the presence of a low-pressure system over the Indian coasts, noting that numerical models indicate the potential formation of a tropical system northeast of the Arabian Sea near the Indian coasts on 1st October, moving towards the central Arabian Sea.
It further added that the accuracy of information regarding the intensity and track of the tropical system increases after its formation.
The Center clarified that there would be no impact on the country, stating that tropical events often undergo many rapid and sudden changes, therefore, the Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and will post regular updates on any developments as they occur.
