UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York witnessed the launch of the "SHE Powers Africa" initiative, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The launch comes within the framework of the Global Councils for the Sustainable Development Goals, in support of Goal 5 on achieving gender balance.

The initiative represents a strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Eswatini, aimed at empowering women and girls, advancing digital inclusion, and strengthening women’s leadership across the African continent.

The launch ceremony was attended by King Mswati III of Eswatini; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Savannah Mazia, Minister of Information, Communications and Technology in Eswatini and Chairperson of the Global Council on Goal 5 of the SDGs; Noura Khalifa Al Suwaid, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union,; and Hanan Mansoor Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, alongside delegations from participating countries and experts from international organisations.

The "SHE Powers Africa" initiative focuses on empowering women and girls in Eswatini aged between 18 and 35 years by equipping them with future skills in artificial intelligence, science and technology, climate innovation and digital technologies, while also raising awareness on digital safety, cybersecurity and tackling gender-based online violence.

The initiative also aims to strengthen South-South cooperation and develop an innovative model that can be replicated in other African countries.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasised that the initiative represents a vital step reflecting the UAE’s firm belief that empowering women means empowering society. He noted that Emirati women today proudly stand as scientists, diplomats, entrepreneurs and change-makers, with the UAE’s national experience serving as an inspiration to women worldwide.

For her part, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi highlighted that the initiative is a practical translation of the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who since the establishment of the General Women’s Union in 1975 launched the first national mechanism for women’s empowerment in the UAE, enabling women to progress from illiteracy to leadership and from local contribution to global influence.