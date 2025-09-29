Open Menu

454 Dancers Set New Russian Record With Mass Lezginka Performance In Dagestan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 03:45 PM

454 dancers set new Russian record with mass Lezginka performance in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) A new Russian record was set on Saturday as 454 dancers performed a mass Lezginka, the traditional folk dance of Dagestan, during a special event in Makhachkala. The achievement was officially confirmed by representatives of the Russian Book of Records.

Footage from the celebration shows participants in vibrant national costumes performing the high-energy dance to traditional music, led by Dzhambulat Magomedov, head of the State Academic Honoured Dance Ensemble of Dagestan, Lezginka.

“Our culture, our Dagestan, our Russia has opened its heart to everyone, and through the Lezginka dance, we extend our hands and say to the world’s cultures: learn, cherish, and be proud that Lezginka exists on this planet,” said Magomedov.

Choreographer Lyudmila Baikova highlighted that the performance aimed to showcase the authentic Dagestani style of the dance. “We spent a long time preparing. We wanted to perform the Lezginka dance in a purely Dagestan style. After all, each Caucasian republic has its own Lezginka dance, and we wanted it to be more than just a simple dance with two movements,” she explained.

The record-breaking performance coincided with the All-Russian Forum ‘Open Dagestan’ and the International Festival ‘Keepers of Traditions’, both held in Makhachkala on the eve of World Tourism Day.

Related Topics

World Music Russia Makhachkala Event All From

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

13 minutes ago
 DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join fo ..

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

51 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fibe ..

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..

1 hour ago
 ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry v ..

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

1 hour ago
 MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decision ..

MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..

2 hours ago
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dos ..

How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first ai ..

RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery ..

TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan ..

Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fee ..

Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East