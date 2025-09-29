Open Menu

UAE’s Hosting Of Global Rail 2025 Reflects Leadership’s Vision, Confirms Pioneering Role In Sustainable Transport: Al Mazrouei

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has affirmed that the UAE Government has placed strong emphasis on the land transport sector, particularly railways, as a central component of the Projects of the 50. In 2021, it launched the National Railway Programme with investments totalling AED50 billion, making it the largest system of its kind in the country.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the opening of the Global Rail 2025 Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, Al Mazrouei said that this investment is not merely an infrastructure project, but a comprehensive vision aimed at generating economic and developmental benefits exceeding AED200 billion, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing road safety in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

He explained that railways represent a fundamental pillar in achieving the targets of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, as they provide a more sustainable and efficient alternative to road transport. This contributes to improving quality of life and strengthening public satisfaction. He noted that the UAE continues to invest in the future of smart mobility by building advanced infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and establishing a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework, reinforcing the country’s position at the forefront of nations shaping the solutions of tomorrow.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that the event will serve as a leading international platform for cooperation, knowledge exchange and future foresight. He stressed that the event reflects the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, emphasising the importance of promoting sustainable development and adopting innovative solutions that balance economic growth with environmental protection. The UAE aims to lead in launching pioneering projects that solidify its position in the fields of transport and future infrastructure.

He affirmed that the UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 embodies the leadership’s commitment to positioning the country as a key partner in shaping the future of sustainable transport globally, reinforcing its status as an international centre for cooperation and innovation, fulfilling present aspirations and building a more prosperous future for generations to come.

