Expand North Star Marks 10 Years Of Startup Success In Dubai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 03:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Dubai is preparing to host the 10th edition of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, from 12th to 15th October at Dubai Harbour.
Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the exhibition has since 2016 provided opportunities for thousands of digital startups to secure multi-million-dollar investments and strategic partnerships, cementing Dubai’s role as a global hub for the digital economy in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).
The event has produced several success stories. Nigerian fintech Moove raised over US$460 million from investors including Uber and BlackRock, expanded into 13 markets, and reached a valuation of about US$750 million.
French firm Obo secured US$20 million in 2024, while India’s Freshcraft Technologies attracted US$12.7 million in 2022 and Zaara Biotech raised US$10 million to launch operations in the UAE.
Early-stage startups have also benefitted, with ShopDoc raising US$1.36 million and Machbee Innovations securing US$1.1 million in 2022. Beyond funding, the platform has supported global expansion strategies, with UK-based Lorien Finance and AI firm DeepSeek among notable participants.
Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said the event has been a “strategic gateway for startups to scale from Dubai to the world,” reflecting the emirate’s position as a leading centre for innovation and entrepreneurship.
Recent Stories
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..
UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting
TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
More Stories From Middle East
-
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on 1st October6 minutes ago
-
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai6 minutes ago
-
454 dancers set new Russian record with mass Lezginka performance in Dagestan6 minutes ago
-
XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy6 minutes ago
-
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale Di V ..6 minutes ago
-
DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering standards36 minutes ago
-
UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pioneering role in sust ..51 minutes ago
-
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industrial use1 hour ago
-
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations1 hour ago
-
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing System2 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah by 20272 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting2 hours ago