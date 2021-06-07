Sharjah, Guatemala discuss boosting economic ties

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recently welcomed Lars Pera, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE, and Jose Bassila, Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Guatemala, to discuss means to boost bilateral ties and stimulate investments in food security, waste management and natural tourism fields, among others.

The two sides agreed to organise a coordination meeting with the SCCI counterpart in Guatemala and considered signing a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation at all scales.

Highlighting the importance of the meeting in enhancing the prospects of commercial and investment cooperation, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, underlined that the Emirate of Sharjah has enormous competitive advantages which make it one of the top business destinations in the region.

This includes a flexible and stimulating legislative system for business growth, a sophisticated infrastructure, a strategic location in the middle of the major world markets.

Al Owais shed light on the role of the Sharjah Chamber in supporting those companies wishing to launch their businesses and investments in the emirate through the provision of all the necessary facilities and diverse services for the success of their business.

Pera, in turn, invited Sharjah's business community to visit his country to learn closely about the potential investment opportunities, adding that Guatemala enjoys huge potentials in different sectors.

He also extended an invitation to Emirati businessmen and investors to organise a trade mission to Guatemala, affirming his country's keenness to provide all the support and facilities for the success of their investments.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, said that the Sharjah Chamber is keen to enter the Central American markets as a fertile market for agricultural and food products, as well as services, logistics, and financial sectors.

He noted that the chamber is keen to enhance its presence in the emerging markets that provide opportunities for growth and expansion for its partners from the business community and private sector companies in the emirate.

Fatima Al Mokarrab, Director of the SCCI International Relations Department, also attended the meeting.