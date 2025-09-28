Open Menu

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club Crowned No-Gi Champions In Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 07:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) – The seventh round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to the No-Gi category, concluded today in the Zayed sports Complex in Fujairah. Over two days of high-energy competition and strong community attendance, athletes from across the UAE delivered thrilling performances in the Under-18, Adults, and Masters divisions to close out the season’s No-Gi campaign.

The final day’s contests were attended by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, son of the Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) board Member; Humaid Sabt Al Shamsi, Vice President of the UAE Archery Federation and Head of Sports Training at Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club; Mohammed Nasser Amer, Director of Zayed Sports Complex; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director at UAEJJF; Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UAEJJF; and Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Branch Manager at ADIB Dibba.

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club won the No-Gi title, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second and Palms Sports Team 777 in third.
Yousef Abdullah Al Batran said, "The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has once again demonstrated its status as a premier platform, highlighting the sport's rapid growth throughout the UAE." We congratulate the winning clubs on their athletes' great skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

With the Gi final scheduled for next month, we look forward to marking the end of this edition and strengthening the UAE's status as a global jiu-jitsu powerhouse.

Humaid Sabt Al Shamsi added: “Today's environment showed both the immense support that sport receives in the UAE and the expanding popularity of jiu-jitsu across the country. The championship is about more than just winning gold; it is about instilling discipline, perseverance, and national pride, as well as fostering future talent. The Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club is happy to be a part of this adventure.”

Igor Lacerda, Head Coach of Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, said, "We began this round with 15 athletes, and our training was solely focused on winning the title. The players have competed consistently, and I've worked directly with them to improve their techniques and reduce mistakes. That effort led to today's achievement.

Adam Edigov of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Under-18 -94kg division, said: “I'm thrilled to have won after three tough bouts today. This medal means a lot to me because the championship brings together the greatest players and clubs in the country. I'm looking forward to continuing to help my team achieve points and progressing in my career.”

The championship will now culminate with the Gi category finals in Abu Dhabi next month, when the overall champions of the second edition will be announced.

