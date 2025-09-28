OCHA Commends Humanitarian Role Of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ In Gaza
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) visited the UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip, where they were briefed on the extensive humanitarian efforts provided by the United Arab Emirates through “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” in light of the catastrophic conditions faced by residents. The delegation also toured the various departments of the UAE field hospital.
The delegation included Suzanna Tkalec, Deputy Humanitarian Resident Coordinator in Palestine; Taher Ibrahim, Head of OCHA’s Gaza Office; and Olga Cherevko, Spokesperson in Gaza for OCHA. They listened to a detailed briefing on the relief initiatives implemented under the operation, which include supporting the health sector with medicines and medical supplies, providing shelter tents for displaced families, distributing various relief parcels, supporting bakeries and soup kitchens, and launching major water projects—most notably the UAE Water Pipeline, which benefits hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents.
The delegation praised the significant role of the humanitarian operation in supporting the most affected groups and assisting thousands of displaced families by providing urgent relief aid and programs that help alleviate their daily suffering.
At the conclusion of the visit, the OCHA delegation affirmed that the aid provided by the UAE through this operation represents the largest humanitarian support for the residents of Gaza, noting that the continuation of these efforts sends a message of hope amid the unprecedented humanitarian conditions facing the Strip.
This visit came as part of a series of visits conducted by UN delegations to the UAE field hospital to follow up on and support humanitarian efforts.
