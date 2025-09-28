Tahnoon Bin Zayed Chairs MGX’s Board Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025)
ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the MGX Board of Directors, chaired MGX’s board meeting. During the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoon highlighted MGX’s global role in advancing innovation and harnessing artificial intelligence to boost productivity, enhance quality of life, and foster a more sustainable and abundant future for all.
The board reviewed and endorsed a series of large investments across the AI tech stack, spanning semiconductors, infrastructure, and applications. These include: an additional major investment in OpenAI in its most recent $300 billion valuation funding round, underscoring MGX’s conviction in the company’s accelerating product momentum and revenue growth as user engagement deepens. MGX also partnered with Silver Lake as a strategic investor in the acquisition of a 51% stake in Altera, valuing the company at $8.7 billion and establishing the world’s largest independent pure-play FPGA business. In addition, MGX co-led Databricks’ $1 billion Series K round as the company’s rapid growth continues to accelerate.
Ahmed Yahia, CEO and Managing Director of MGX, said:“ MGX is commited to enabling the growth and scaling of the next generation of global AI leaders. Working with leading technology and capital partners, we are building AI infrastructure and advancing innovation at the application layer, with the goal of boosting productivity and fostering sustainable economic growth for all.”
The board meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Peng Xiao, Martin Edelman, and Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi.
MGX was established in March 2024 by the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council in Abu Dhabi. It is a technology investment company focused on accelerating the development and adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies through world-leading partnerships in the UAE and globally. MGX invests in sectors where AI can create broad economic value and impact, including semiconductors, infrastructure, software, tech-enabled services, life sciences, automation and robotics.
Recent Stories
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu C ..6 minutes ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting6 minutes ago
-
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship6 minutes ago
-
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza21 minutes ago
-
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman21 minutes ago
-
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promote women’s empower ..1 hour ago
-
UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven digital banking security2 hours ago
-
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi2 hours ago
-
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts3 hours ago
-
China to open auto industry wider, deepen global ties in NEVs3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicial inspectors3 hours ago
-
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October4 hours ago