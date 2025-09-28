- Home
Fujairah CP's Son Crowns Winners Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, son of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, crowned today the winners of the seventh round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to the No-Gi category, which concludde in the Zayed sports Complex in Fujairah.
Over two days of high-energy competition and strong community attendance, athletes from across the UAE delivered thrilling performances in the Under-18, Adults, and Masters divisions to close out the season’s No-Gi campaign.
The final day’s contests were also attended by Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) board Member; Humaid Sabt Al Shamsi, Vice President of the UAE Archery Federation and Head of Sports Training at Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club; Mohammed Nasser Amer, Director of Zayed Sports Complex; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director at UAEJJF; Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UAEJJF; and Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Branch Manager at ADIB Dibba.
