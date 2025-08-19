UAE Ambassador Meets With President Of Palau
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:15 PM
MELEKEOK, Palau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines and Non-Resident Ambassador to Palau, met with Surangel Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.
Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Whipps, Jr., and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Palau.
For his part, President Whipps, Jr. conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.
President Whipps, Jr. commended the progress of relations between the two countries across areas of mutual interest, and the UAE’s pioneering development achievements globally. He further affirmed his country’s aspirations to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in the fields of investment, tourism, and renewable energy.
For his part, Al Zaabi affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Palau across various fields, in a way that serves common interests and deepens ties between the two countries and peoples.
The meeting reflected both sides’ commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening coordination on issues of common interest, with the aim of advancing the development of both countries.
