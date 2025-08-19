Open Menu

FTA Calls Corporate Tax Taxpayers To Complete Tax Records, Submit Tax Returns, Pay Corporate Tax Due Within Specified Timelines

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 04:15 PM

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, pay Corporate Tax due within specified timelines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has today issued a call for Corporate Tax taxpayers to finalise their Tax records, submit their Tax Returns, and pay Corporate Tax due for the relevant Tax Periods within the specified deadlines.

The FTA also emphasised the importance for Corporate Tax taxpayers (or Exempt Persons required to register) to file their Tax Returns (or annual declarations) and pay the Corporate Tax due to the FTA within a period not exceeding nine months from the end of the Tax Period for each registrant.

The FTA clarified that filing Tax Returns (or annual declarations) and paying taxes owed by taxpayers is a fundamental legal obligation that must be fulfilled to ensure compliance with tax legislation and avoid fines and penalties for non-filing and delays.

The FTA highlighted the importance of registrants to prepare the documents needed to file their Corporate Tax return as early as possible, ensuring that all required information is available and submitted within the specified timelines. The documents needed before beginning the filing process include commercial licences, financial records, and business activity details. Early preparation helps taxpayers to meet their tax obligations efficiently and on time.

The FTA stressed its commitment to continuously improving its services in line with international best practices, providing comprehensive support to the business sector, and facilitating compliance with the Corporate Tax Law and its procedures with ease, accuracy, and efficiency.

Emphasis was also placed on the fact that registration, submitting Tax Returns, and payment of Corporate Tax due are available features on the EmaraTax platform under digital tax services, which is accessible 24/7. These procedures are characterised by clarity, ease, and speed.

The FTA also encourages registrants to ensure that their tax returns are complete and accurate. Taxpayers subject to Corporate Tax can file their Corporate Tax Returns and pay the Corporate Tax due directly through the EmaraTax platform or seek assistance from authorised Tax Agents listed on the FTA’s website.

To be aware and fully informed about Corporate Tax Law, implementing decisions, and related guidelines, all relevant stakeholders can find more information available through the FTA’s official website: https://tax.gov.ae/.

Related Topics

Business All From Best

Recent Stories

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 minutes ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 minutes ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

5 minutes ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

5 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

12 minutes ago
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human s ..

As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..

16 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announce ..

Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts

23 minutes ago
 UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

32 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as ..

Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets

32 minutes ago
 UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 ..

UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East