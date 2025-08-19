Open Menu

Korean Auto Exports Rise Over 8% In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Korean auto exports rise over 8% in July

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea's automobile exports rose by more than 8 percent from a year earlier in July, government data showed on Tuesday.

The value of auto exports grew 8.8 percent year-on-year to US$5.

83 billion last month, marking the second consecutive month of growth, figures from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy revealed.

While export value had increased in June despite a drop in export volume, July recorded growth in both figures, according to Yonhap news Agency.

In July, the number of vehicles shipped overseas increased 5.8 percent year-on-year to 212,000 units.

