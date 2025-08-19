Open Menu

Zayed Charity Run In Beijing Reflects Depth Of Bilateral Ties: UAE Ambassador To China

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 04:15 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, affirmed that choosing Beijing as the first stop for the new season of the Zayed Charity Run 2025 is a genuine expression of the deep bilateral relations between the UAE and China.

In remarks delivered during a press conference announcing the details of the race in Beijing, Al Hammadi explained that the event is held within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, built on mutual respect and shared visions for the future.

He noted that the UAE and China are also bound by a common humanitarian outlook and a firm belief in the importance of building bridges and enhancing cooperation across all fields.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the press conference at the launch of the Huairou Great Wall Marathon and the Zayed Charity Run 2025, he said that by staging this event at the Great Wall of China, one of the most significant landmarks of world civilisation, a new bridge is being added to the growing network of relations between the two friendly nations, extending through sport, culture and humanitarian work.

He further noted that the race coincides with the Year of Community in the UAE, which seeks to strengthen the concept of inclusive community participation for all, in support of initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives. He also invited audiences to attend a series of cultural events taking place alongside the race.

