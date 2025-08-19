Open Menu

Hatta Exports Power To Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Hatta exports power to Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced the beginning of trial operation and electricity export from the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta to Dubai.

This announcement was made during his visit to the project to review progress in the final stages of work, where the amount of energy produced during the past period of the station's operational testing exceeded 17,921 megawatt-hours.

The plant will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years. The peak electricity demand in Hatta is approximately 39 MW, and the surplus will be exported to Dubai.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation (Power & Water) at DEWA; Khalifa Al Bedwawi, Project Manager; and the project team.

Al Tayer affirmed that the project is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development across the Emirate of Dubai. It also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100 percent of Dubai's total energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

During the visit, Al Tayer toured the power generation station building, which was constructed 60 metres underground, and was briefed on the operation of the station's two main water valves, each weighing approximately 110 tonnes.

He also inspected the station's command and control centre and witnessed an operational test of the water pumping and power generation.

The visit included the upper dam, built by DEWA as part of the project, with a total water surface area of 210,000 square metres. The dam comprises two compressed concrete walls: a main wall 72 metres high and 225 metres long, and a side wall 37 metres high. The upper dam has a storage capacity of around 5.3 million cubic metres (1,166 million gallons) of water.

Al Tayer highlighted that the hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, with an investment of approximately AED1.42 billion, is part of DEWA’s efforts to diversify energy production from renewable and clean sources in Dubai. These include technologies such as solar photovoltaic panels, concentrated solar power, and energy storage in batteries.

The project is designed to generate electricity using water stored in the Hatta Dam and the upper dam with a turnaround efficiency of 78.9 percent. It uses the potential energy of water stored in the upper dam, converting it into kinetic energy as it flows through a 1.2-kilometre subterranean tunnel.

This kinetic energy rotates the turbines, converting mechanical energy into electrical energy, which can be supplied to DEWA’s grid within 90 seconds to meet demand.

To store energy, clean power generated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be used to pump water back to the upper dam, converting electrical power into kinetic energy in the process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Dubai Visit Dam Rashid Progress From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

17 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

1 hour ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

4 hours ago
UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

13 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

13 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

13 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

13 hours ago
 NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

13 hours ago
 Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment c ..

Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East