- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digital startups in H1
Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Supports Establishment, Expansion Of 308 Digital Startups In H1
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that it successfully supported 308 high-potential digital startups to establish and grow their businesses in the emirate during H1 2025, achieving year-over-year (YoY) growth of 39 percent compared to the 221 companies supported during the same period last year.
Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented, “We are committed to developing an integrated digital business environment that provides the foundations for success for talents and digital companies, and supports their expansion from Dubai to global markets. We continue our efforts to enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as a global hub for digital companies, entrepreneurs, and technology investors by strengthening the digital infrastructure, enhancing the legislative and regulatory environment, and creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship.”
Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said, “In line with our commitment to supporting the growth of tech companies in Dubai, 10 events were organised during the first half of this year to enhance partnerships and support the digital economy sectors.
We also organised 15 international roadshows to showcase Dubai’s advanced digital business ecosystem and promote the upcoming edition of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors.”
Organised in October 2025 by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star brings together the world’s leading startups, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and digital leaders to explore the unique growth opportunities offered by Dubai and contribute to shaping the future of the digital economy.
The roadshows featured presentations on Dubai’s competitive advantages and the comprehensive support offered by the chamber to digital startups seeking to expand into the emirate. It also included pitch competitions showcasing innovative ideas, with the winner in each city receiving a fully sponsored opportunity to participate in Expand North Star 2025. Additional competitions were held for a chance to qualify for the final stage of the Supernova Challenge, the region’s largest startup pitch competition, which will be held as part of the exhibition.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..
Hatta exports power to Dubai
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digital startups in H123 seconds ago
-
Hatta exports power to Dubai30 minutes ago
-
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, chaired by Khalid bin ..45 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $68.95 pb1 hour ago
-
Chinese researchers develop lithium battery with triple energy density1 hour ago
-
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists2 hours ago
-
Scientists achieve breakthrough in diabetes treatment with gene-edited cell transplant3 hours ago
-
Major projects drive Vietnam’s new development stage3 hours ago
-
Trump discusses Ukraine crisis settlement with Zelensky, European leaders11 hours ago
-
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union13 hours ago
-
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision14 hours ago
-
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire14 hours ago