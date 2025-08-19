Open Menu

Australia Cancels Visa Of Far-right Israeli Lawmaker Simcha Rothman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:13 PM

Muslims Association and other local communities welcome government's decision, demand ban on Jewish Association in Australia, terming it threat to peace

CANBERRA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2025) The Australian government on Tuesday revoked the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, preventing him from travelling to the country for the next three years.

Rothman, a member of Israel’s parliament (Knesset), was scheduled to visit Australia on the invitation of the Australian Jewish Association. However, the authorities cancelled his visa, citing his hardline views and concerns that his visit could fuel the social division.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Australia would not permit the entry of individuals spreading “hate and division.” He added, “Australia is a country where everyone is safe, and everyone has the right to feel safe.”

The decision drew sharp criticism from the organisers of Rothman’s planned events. The Australian Jewish Association described the visa cancellation as “extreme antisemitism.” Its Chief Executive, Robert Gregory, accused the government of being “obsessed” with targeting Israel and the Jewish community.

Rothman is widely considered a controversial figure internationally due to his far-right positions and outspoken political agenda.

However, the local Muslims and other communities condemned the approach of Australian Jewish Associaiton, saying that the association and its members are threat to the safety and security of Australia. They demanded the government to ban the association and bar it from organizing its gatherings.

"They want to promote hate in Australian communities," said the Muslim community in a statement. They said that what is happening in Palestine is the real face of jews.

"They always try to hide themselves behind the slogan of anti-semitism. Actually, they are extremists and hate mongers, and they want to destroy peace in Australia and other parts of the world. The evidence is there in Gaza what they did," it added.

