SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

CJP Afridi remarks it is necessary to review all submitted records, and prosecution must also examine documents filed by defence

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2025) The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned until Wednesday (tomorrow) the hearing of bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the May 9 cases.

A SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi took up the matter. During proceedings, Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar appeared before the bench.

The Chief Justice observed that both parties had submitted documents and the bench required time to examine them.

“It is necessary to review all the submitted records. The prosecution must also examine the documents filed by the defence,” remarked the Chief Justice.

Counsel for Imran Khan informed the court that they had also placed verdicts from anti-terrorism courts on record. The Chief Justice directed that any additional documents be filed without delay so that both sides could review them.

The court then adjourned further hearing until 10:30am on Wednesday.