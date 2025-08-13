Special Traffic Plan Issued For Murree On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 07:19 PM
The City Traffic Police Murree Wednesday issued a special traffic plan to ensure the convenience of tourists and traffic flow in the hilly station on the occasion of Independence Day
According to the CTP Murree spokesman, the measures were being taken on the instructions of Deputy Inspector General Traffic Punjab.
He said more than 200 officers and personnel would perform duties to regulate traffic in Murree.
All traffic coming from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he added, would reach Murree through the Expressway and RMK GT Road, while passengers going to Azad Kashmir would only use the Expressway.
According to the traffic plan, the spokesman said, Wave Fourth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road and Imtiaz Shaheed Road had been declared one-way while Mall Road had been closed for all types of traffic.
“There will be a complete ban on the entry of heavy traffic from 6 a.
m. to 2 a.m. and large vehicles including buses will not be allowed to go beyond Bururi, Bansara Gali and Lower Topa,” he added.
The spokesman said the city had been divided into five sectors to improve traffic management. “Parking will not be allowed within 200 meters of GPO Chowk, Jhikka Gali Chowk, Kuldana Chowk and Sunny Bank Chowk, while the GPO Chowk has also been declared a parking-free zone,” he added.
The spokesman appealed to citizens and tourists to park their vehicles only in designated places and cooperate with the traffic police.
“In case of any traffic problem, the traffic control room can be contacted at 051-9269200,” he added.
It may be mentioned that the Murree District Administration has already imposed Section 144 on Mall Road and G P O Chowk for three days allowing only families to enter the places on August 12, 13 and 14.
