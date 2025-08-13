Open Menu

Special Traffic Plan Issued For Murree On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day

The City Traffic Police Murree Wednesday issued a special traffic plan to ensure the convenience of tourists and traffic flow in the hilly station on the occasion of Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The City Traffic Police Murree Wednesday issued a special traffic plan to ensure the convenience of tourists and traffic flow in the hilly station on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to the CTP Murree spokesman, the measures were being taken on the instructions of Deputy Inspector General Traffic Punjab.

He said more than 200 officers and personnel would perform duties to regulate traffic in Murree.

All traffic coming from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he added, would reach Murree through the Expressway and RMK GT Road, while passengers going to Azad Kashmir would only use the Expressway.

According to the traffic plan, the spokesman said, Wave Fourth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road and Imtiaz Shaheed Road had been declared one-way while Mall Road had been closed for all types of traffic.

“There will be a complete ban on the entry of heavy traffic from 6 a.

m. to 2 a.m. and large vehicles including buses will not be allowed to go beyond Bururi, Bansara Gali and Lower Topa,” he added.

The spokesman said the city had been divided into five sectors to improve traffic management. “Parking will not be allowed within 200 meters of GPO Chowk, Jhikka Gali Chowk, Kuldana Chowk and Sunny Bank Chowk, while the GPO Chowk has also been declared a parking-free zone,” he added.

The spokesman appealed to citizens and tourists to park their vehicles only in designated places and cooperate with the traffic police.

“In case of any traffic problem, the traffic control room can be contacted at 051-9269200,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the Murree District Administration has already imposed Section 144 on Mall Road and G P O Chowk for three days allowing only families to enter the places on August 12, 13 and 14.

Recent Stories

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 3 ..

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

7 minutes ago
 Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremon ..

Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independ ..

Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 SECP notifies final amendments in public offering ..

SECP notifies final amendments in public offering regime

3 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day ..

Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day with great zeal; AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy C ..

CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate

3 minutes ago
WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Ma ..

WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme

3 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hol ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..

5 minutes ago
 Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln mariti ..

Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln maritime potential amid celebrating ..

2 minutes ago
 Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP price ..

Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers

5 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Indep ..

Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan