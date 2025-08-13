Open Menu

CPEC Symbol Of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 07:18 PM

CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a strong symbol of the decades-long friendship, trust, and shared progress between Pakistan and China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a strong symbol of the decades-long friendship, trust, and shared progress between Pakistan and China.

Speaking at a seminar on CPEC, he said the corridor was not just about roads, ports, and energy projects, but a sign of hope, partnership, and joint prosperity.

He said Pakistan was proud to be a key partner in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with CPEC as its flagship project.

Syedaal Khan said that since its start in 2015, CPEC has become a milestone in bilateral relations, creating over 236,000 jobs, adding more than 8,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, and improving infrastructure across the country.

Belonging to Balochistan, he described Gwadar as the “heart and gateway” of CPEC, bringing economic opportunities not only for the province but for the whole country and region.

He said special economic zones, jobs, and training programmes were helping to address past deprivations and promote prosperity.

He stressed that CPEC was vital for boosting trade and investment, improving regional connectivity, and creating new industrial opportunities.

For further growth, he called for equal development of the private sectors in both countries, technology and skills transfer, and higher industrial production.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, he pledged to strengthen cooperation with China so that the benefits of CPEC reach all provinces, all sections of society, and future generations — turning Pakistan into a regional hub for trade and development.

Recent Stories

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 3 ..

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

5 minutes ago
 Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremon ..

Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independ ..

Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 SECP notifies final amendments in public offering ..

SECP notifies final amendments in public offering regime

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day ..

Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day with great zeal; AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy C ..

CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate

2 minutes ago
WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Ma ..

WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hol ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..

4 minutes ago
 Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln mariti ..

Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln maritime potential amid celebrating ..

1 minute ago
 Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP price ..

Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Indep ..

Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan