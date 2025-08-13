CPEC Symbol Of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 07:18 PM
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a strong symbol of the decades-long friendship, trust, and shared progress between Pakistan and China
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a strong symbol of the decades-long friendship, trust, and shared progress between Pakistan and China.
Speaking at a seminar on CPEC, he said the corridor was not just about roads, ports, and energy projects, but a sign of hope, partnership, and joint prosperity.
He said Pakistan was proud to be a key partner in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with CPEC as its flagship project.
Syedaal Khan said that since its start in 2015, CPEC has become a milestone in bilateral relations, creating over 236,000 jobs, adding more than 8,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, and improving infrastructure across the country.
Belonging to Balochistan, he described Gwadar as the “heart and gateway” of CPEC, bringing economic opportunities not only for the province but for the whole country and region.
He said special economic zones, jobs, and training programmes were helping to address past deprivations and promote prosperity.
He stressed that CPEC was vital for boosting trade and investment, improving regional connectivity, and creating new industrial opportunities.
For further growth, he called for equal development of the private sectors in both countries, technology and skills transfer, and higher industrial production.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, he pledged to strengthen cooperation with China so that the benefits of CPEC reach all provinces, all sections of society, and future generations — turning Pakistan into a regional hub for trade and development.
Recent Stories
Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September
Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day
Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day
SECP notifies final amendments in public offering regime
Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day with great zeal; AJK PM
CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate
WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..
Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln maritime potential amid celebrating ..
Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir
Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day with great zeal; AJK PM2 minutes ago
-
CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate2 minutes ago
-
WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor House4 minutes ago
-
Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln maritime potential amid celebrating 78th Independence Da ..1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands16 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day17 minutes ago
-
Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 3017 minutes ago