Kashmir To Observe Pakistan 78th Independence Day With Great Zeal; AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 07:18 PM

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, has said that along with Pakistan, the entire Kashmiri nation is celebrating the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with great national zeal, fervour and enthusiasm

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, has said that along with Pakistan, the entire Kashmiri nation is celebrating the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with great national zeal, fervour and enthusiasm.

“It was under the wise and selfless leadership of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that the world’s largest ideological Islamic state Pakistan came into existence,” the Prime Minister said in his message on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

He said 14 August 1947 marks a historic day when Allama Iqbal’s dream of a separate homeland for Muslims turned into a reality.The establishment of Pakistan, he noted, was the manifestation of the collective wisdom and aspirations of the Muslims of the South Asian subcontinent.

“On this auspicious day, we pay tribute to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers who gave their lives and property for the freedom of this country and defended its survival with their blood,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Pakistan was founded on the basis of the Two-Nation Theory, an idea presented by Allama Iqbal, who envisioned the establishment of a separate state for Muslims, while highlighting their distinct identity, civilisation, cultural values, and Islamic traditions.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah organised the All-India Muslim League on the basis of this theory and united the Muslims of the subcontinent under one flag.

“Mr. Jinnah had unshakable faith in the truthfulness of his cause and the collective wisdom of the Muslim nation,” he said, noting that this was the reason Pakistan was created within just seven years of the passage of the Pakistan Resolution, despite fierce opposition from Hindus and the British.

The Prime Minister said India seeks to suppress the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through force, but this day strengthens the determination and courage of Kashmiris and gives them hope that the sacrifices made in their freedom struggle will not go in vain.

He praised Pakistan for its steadfast support of the Kashmiri cause, expressing hope that the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will achieve the cherished goal their forefathers had envisioned even before the creation of Pakistan.

