Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day

University of Agriculture Peshawar in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday organized an event in connection with Independence Day celebration
Dean Agriculture University, Professor Dr. Humayun Khan was the Chief Guest while Member of the Provincial Assembly, Farah Khan Advocate, Treasurer of the University Dr. Abdul Salam, Director Youth Development Centre Dr. Anwar Ali Shad, Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal KP Lal Badshah, Deputy Directors Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal KP Shiraz Khan and Shujaat Javed, faculty members, administrative officers and a large number of students attended the event.
The program started with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by a Naat and the national anthem. Students presented national songs and tableau while Maliha Inam, Jawad Ahmad, Hafsa Muhammad Shad, Hafiza Urooj, Salehuddin, Israr Khan, Muawiya, Fahad Sajjad and Syed Hamid Mahmood participated in Independence Day speech competition.
A quiz session on Pakistan’s history and achievements was also held.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest highlighted that our freedom is the result of the sacrifices and matchless struggle of forefathers. They emphasized that independence is a great blessing from Allah Almighty and recalled the struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for a separate identity which culminated in 1947 under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The event concluded with the distribution of shields among participants and cutting ceremony by the chief guest and the guest of honor.
