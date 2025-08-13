Open Menu

Agriculture Varsity, Bait-ul-Mal Organizes Ceremony To Mark Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day

University of Agriculture Peshawar in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday organized an event in connection with Independence Day celebration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) University of Agriculture Peshawar in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday organized an event in connection with Independence Day celebration.

Dean Agriculture University, Professor Dr. Humayun Khan was the Chief Guest while Member of the Provincial Assembly, Farah Khan Advocate, Treasurer of the University Dr. Abdul Salam, Director Youth Development Centre Dr. Anwar Ali Shad, Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal KP Lal Badshah, Deputy Directors Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal KP Shiraz Khan and Shujaat Javed, faculty members, administrative officers and a large number of students attended the event.

The program started with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by a Naat and the national anthem. Students presented national songs and tableau while Maliha Inam, Jawad Ahmad, Hafsa Muhammad Shad, Hafiza Urooj, Salehuddin, Israr Khan, Muawiya, Fahad Sajjad and Syed Hamid Mahmood participated in Independence Day speech competition.

A quiz session on Pakistan’s history and achievements was also held.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest highlighted that our freedom is the result of the sacrifices and matchless struggle of forefathers. They emphasized that independence is a great blessing from Allah Almighty and recalled the struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for a separate identity which culminated in 1947 under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The event concluded with the distribution of shields among participants and cutting ceremony by the chief guest and the guest of honor.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 3 ..

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

5 minutes ago
 Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremon ..

Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independ ..

Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 SECP notifies final amendments in public offering ..

SECP notifies final amendments in public offering regime

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day ..

Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day with great zeal; AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy C ..

CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate

2 minutes ago
WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Ma ..

WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hol ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..

4 minutes ago
 Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln mariti ..

Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln maritime potential amid celebrating ..

1 minute ago
 Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP price ..

Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Indep ..

Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan