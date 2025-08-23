Foreign Workers Boosting Eurozone Economy: ECB's Lagarde
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) WYOMING, United States, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – Foreign workers have significantly bolstered the eurozone economy, according to European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
Speaking on Saturday, Lagarde stated that an influx of foreign labor has helped to offset challenges like shorter working hours and declining real wages in some sectors.
In a speech at the US Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Lagarde noted that while foreign workers made up only about 9% of the total labour force in 2022, they accounted for half of its growth over the past three years.
"Without this contribution, labour market conditions could be tighter and output lower," she said.
Recent Stories
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde57 seconds ago
-
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham15 minutes ago
-
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar2 hours ago
-
UAE: A global leader in employing AI in tourism, hospitality sector3 hours ago
-
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'3 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory3 hours ago
-
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorrow in France4 hours ago
-
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to support Gaza hospitals, ..5 hours ago
-
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al Sa ..6 hours ago
-
GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe6 hours ago
-
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'6 hours ago
-
Sharjah Police Academy Orchestra presents UAE culture at Spasskaya Tower International Festival in M ..7 hours ago