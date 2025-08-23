Open Menu

Foreign Workers Boosting Eurozone Economy: ECB's Lagarde

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) WYOMING, United States, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – Foreign workers have significantly bolstered the eurozone economy, according to European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.

Speaking on Saturday, Lagarde stated that an influx of foreign labor has helped to offset challenges like shorter working hours and declining real wages in some sectors.

In a speech at the US Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Lagarde noted that while foreign workers made up only about 9% of the total labour force in 2022, they accounted for half of its growth over the past three years.

"Without this contribution, labour market conditions could be tighter and output lower," she said.

Related Topics

Bank Jackson United States August Market Labour

Recent Stories

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

57 seconds ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

15 minutes ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

1 hour ago
 60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

1 hour ago
 Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcy ..

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..

1 hour ago
Five accused shot dead by accomplices

Five accused shot dead by accomplices

1 hour ago
 Minister highlights investment potential in KP, as ..

Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors

1 hour ago
 Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship pr ..

Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme

1 hour ago
 UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia ..

UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar

2 hours ago
 Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood ..

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

2 hours ago
 Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Rec ..

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East