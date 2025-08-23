Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – A new convoy of humanitarian aid has arrived in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The trucks were loaded with food and relief supplies to support affected families and alleviate their suffering amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the strip.

This latest convoy is a response to the urgent needs and tragic reality faced by the people of Gaza, where the suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced and war-affected families is intensifying. This is due to a severe shortage of food, water, medicine, and a lack of basic necessities.

From July 28, 2025, to August 23, 2025, a total of 697 diverse trucks have entered Gaza, carrying humanitarian and medical aid along with special equipment within the UAE's Lifeline Project, which is designed to ensure the continuity of the relief efforts.

The convoys are part of the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, demonstrating the country's ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people. The aid is a key part of a broader humanitarian effort to help affected families, build resilience, and ease the burdens on the residents of the Gaza Strip.