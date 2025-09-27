Open Menu

Profits Of China's Major Industrial Firms Back To Growth In First Eight Months

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Profits of China's major industrial firms back to growth in first eight months

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) BEIJING, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) - Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 0.9% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2025, reversing the 1.7% decline in the January-July period, official data showed Saturday.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about US$2.81 million) saw their combined profits totaling nearly 4.7 trillion yuan during the eight-month period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Operating revenue of these firms reached 89.62 trillion yuan, an increase of 2.3% yoy. This marks a significant turnaround in profitability, which had been declining since May.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report , In August, profits of the above industrial firms recovered remarkably, rising 20.

4% from the same period last year, compared with a 1.5% drop in July.

From January to August, the total profits of major state-holding enterprises achieved over 1.51 trillion yuan, down by 1.7% yoy. The profits of share-holding enterprises reached more than 3.49 trillion yuan, increasing by 1.1%.

In the first eight months, the total profits of mining industry reached 566.11 billion yuan, down by 30.6%. The manufacturing industry achieved a total profit of over 3.52 trillion yuan, an increase of 7.4%. The total profit of the power, heat, gas and water production and supply industries reached 603.51 billion yuan, increasing by 9.4% yoy.

Related Topics

Business Water China Beijing Same January May July August September Gas TV From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

2 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

2 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

3 hours ago
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, me ..

Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, in ..

Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties

4 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

5 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for di ..

Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East