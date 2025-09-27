Open Menu

Iraq Announces Investment Opportunities Worth US$450 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 06:45 PM

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, on Saturday attended the Iraq Investment Forum in Baghdad. The two-day event showcases more than 160 promising investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

The Prime Minister’s media office said in a statement carried by the Iraqi news Agency (INA) that Al-Sudani, in his speech, announced investment opportunities worth US$450 billion across different sectors.

A dedicated conference will be held to present investment opportunities within the Development Road Project, the largest of its kind in the region, he said.

Total investments, he added, had surpassed US$100 billion, confirming the soundness of decisions to diversify Iraq’s investment environment.

