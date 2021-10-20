UAE Government Launches 'Pioneers Of The Digital Economy' Initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The UAE government has launched "Pioneers of the Digital Economy" initiative, which aims to enhance capabilities of young talents and provide them with the knowledge and expertise needed to develop advanced future technology that will positively influence the UAE’s economy.

The initiative also targets empowering talents to compete for the best job opportunities in global leading companies in the fields of coding and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and develop innovative solutions to challenges, thus promoting future digital economy in the UAE and boosting its global leadership and competitiveness.

The initiative, launched by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, provides a platform to enhance partnerships between public and private sectors, talented skills in the field of software and modern technologies, and international technology leaders operating in the UAE. It encourages international leading companies to provide opportunities for talents to promote their active participation in supporting the digital transformation in the UAE and building an advanced digital economy that contributes to enhancing people's wellbeing and building a better future.

Under "Pioneers of the Digital Economy" initiative and during the 41st edition of GITEX Global 2021, the AI Office announced collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to enable talents to compete in the fields of technology and software.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, stated that the UAE government adopts modern technologies and AI tools for building a sustainable digital economy, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide the best possible solutions and promote the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Al Olama added that forging partnerships and reinforcing cooperation with entities and companies that support global economies help accelerate digital transformation in the UAE and its transition towards a sustainable digital economy. He further noted that launching "Pioneers of the Digital Economy" initiative, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, is part of the ongoing efforts of the AI Office to enable talents specialised in digitisation and AI technologies to actively engage in promoting the national digital economy.

Isabella Groegor-Cechowicz, Vice President of Europe, middle East, and Africa (EMEA), AWS Worldwide Public Sector, said, "We are pleased to be collaborating with the UAE AI Office to support talent development of UAE nationals as we continue to build a diverse and inclusive workforce at AWS. With the upcoming launch of the AWS data centers in the UAE in the first half of 2022, we are hiring teams across multiple functions to support cloud adoption and to help accelerate the UAE’s digital transformation strategy."

As part of its cooperation with the AI Office, Amazon Web Services will share a periodic list of job opportunities available at the company’s headquarters in the UAE, while encouraging local talents to apply for these vacancies, thus enhancing their capabilities in various fields of digital economy.

The two parties shall further cooperate to build the capabilities of national talents, enable them to adopt modern technologies, introduce them to the experiences of global tech companies, and provide them with the best opportunities to design innovative solutions and services. This goes in line with the UAE’s 'Principles of the 50' focusing on enhancing human capital, achieving digital, technical and scientific excellence, and building the best and most dynamic economy in the world.