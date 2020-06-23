(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd June 2020 (WAM) - The UAE Hajj Affairs Office, HAO, announced today that it will not participate in the 1441 H/ 2020 AD Haj season, following Saudi Arabia's decision, whereby, a very limited number of pilgrims who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.

HAO's made the announcement after consulting and coordinating with the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

The UAE lauded the sincere efforts made by Saudi Arabia, under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in serving the pilgrims to the Holy Land in Makkah and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

"The Kingdom's decision stems from the preventive and precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and to keep all humans protected and safe from its risks and in accordance with the teachings of islam in preserving the lives," the HAO said in a statement.