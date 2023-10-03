Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Maldives On Election Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Maldives on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives on the occasion of the presidential election win.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to Dr Mohamed Muizzu.

