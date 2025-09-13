Open Menu

Afghans Express Appreciation For UAE’s Urgent Aid, Rescue Efforts Following Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following earthquake

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) A cross-section of Afghans has expressed appreciation for the UAE’s timely assistance, including the delivery of relief supplies and the deployment of rescue teams to earthquake-hit regions in the south-eastern parts of the country.

Mawlawi Abdul Ghafoor, an official in charge of food supplies in the affected region, said the UAE’s efforts at mitigating the impact of the disaster reflected true Islamic brotherhood. Thanking the UAE, he added that the continuing tremors were causing even the few homes still standing to collapse. “We are in need of everything from water to blankets,” he stressed.

Alam Gul, a resident of Chawkay district, described the horrors of the disaster: “It was just before midnight when the earthquake struck. We were all buried underneath. It felt like the Day of Judgment. We don’t have exact information about the number of dead; people are still being rescued, and bodies recovered. People have nothing left, neither shelter, nor food,” he explained.

Abdul Basir Sabat, a fellow resident from the same district, said his village alone had lost 103 precious lives. “I don't even have the strength to speak — we have been through a terrible time.

All the houses have been destroyed; people are sleeping outside. People are moving to open fields to protect themselves and are in urgent need of tents and other essentials,” he pointed out.

Gul Rahim, a resident of Dareh Diwagul, said that 80 people had died in his village. “The UAE has sent us aid materials. We know more is on the way. Our message to the world is that people are going through great hardship. They have no homes nor other essentials of life. They need help,” he added.

A man who lost nine members of his family to the disaster said that tents were not enough for shelter as winter was approaching. “Our houses have collapsed. Everything we had is destroyed. If at least one room could be arranged for us to live in, it would help,” he pointed out.

Dr. Shafiullah Ahmadzai, Deputy Chief of Public Health in Kunar Province, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for its humanitarian support, saying: “We hope that the UAE will continue to provide further assistance. Our country is poor and our people are suffering. The impact of the earthquakes remains catastrophic, and people are in increasing and urgent need of various forms of aid so they can return to a better and more normal life.”

