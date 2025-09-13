Open Menu

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Convoy In Northwest Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military convoy in the northwest region of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths of a number of security personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan over this heinous attack.

