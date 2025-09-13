ERC Inaugurates New School In Hadramaut, Yemen
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 04:45 PM
HADRAMAUT, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has inaugurated a new Primary school in Hadramaut Governorate and launched the “School Bag Project” in the governorates of Al Hudaydah and Taiz in the Republic of Yemen.
This comes within the framework of the developmental and humanitarian initiatives and projects implemented by the UAE to stand by the Yemeni people, with a focus on supporting the educational process in Yemeni schools and contributing to building a better future for the coming generations.
These projects and initiatives help strengthen the educational system across various Yemeni governorates, prepare students for the new academic year, and reflect the UAE’s continued efforts to support the education sector in Yemen.
