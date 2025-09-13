Open Menu

25 New Dengue Cases Reported In Islamabad Within 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 06:14 PM

Authorities confirm 25 new dengue cases in Islamabad, with surveillance teams identifying 15 active hotspots and launching extensive anti-dengue operations  

Islamabad: ( UruPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) The Federal capital reported 25 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, with health authorities confirming both urban and rural areas are affected.

According to Express news, of the new cases, 18 were reported from rural areas and 7 from urban sectors. Fourteen patients are currently under treatment in hospitals.

The breakdown of new cases includes 8 from Bhara Kahu, 4 from Sohan, 2 from Sector G-5, and one each from Alipur, G-13, G-6, I-8, I-9, Koral, Rawat, Sihala, Tarlai, Tarnol, and H-13.

Dengue surveillance teams, along with district administration officials, inspected 486 locations and identified 15 active hotspots. Assistant commissioners carried out operations at these hotspots to curb the spread.

Officials further reported that over 40,000 anti-dengue activities have been conducted in Islamabad so far. Spraying was carried out at 27 affected houses and 1,129 neighboring residences, while fogging operations were conducted at 176 locations to control mosquito breeding.

