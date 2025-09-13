Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The Arab Youth Centre is preparing to host the 4th edition of its flagship ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative starting Sunday, in collaboration with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and the Emirates Foundation. The event will convene programme members, entrepreneurs, investors, and strategic partners from across the Arab world.

The event, which will run through 19th September, aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial presence of Arab youth globally by highlighting inspiring stories with notable societal impact. It also seeks to connect participants with a network of entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers, facilitating access to funding, idea incubation, while expanding partnerships between the public and private sectors to empower and further develop youth-led projects.

The initiative kicks off with an interactive introduction session, followed by a welcome address from the leadership of the Arab Youth Center. The agenda then continues with a series of interactive workshops focused on developing presentation and entrepreneurial storytelling skills. These workshops are designed to enable participants to showcase their projects to investors and partners in a way that reflects the feasibility of their projects and enhances their chances of securing support. The workshop also covers strategies for building effective messages, techniques for interactive presentations, and smart data utilization tools for project pitching.

The programme includes a specialised workshop on designing and developing business models, offering youth a practical opportunity to revisit the structures of their projects and develop clearer, more scalable plans.

This is accompanied by mentoring sessions led by experts who provide participants with practical advice to strengthen their abilities in resource management, tackling challenges, and developing innovative solutions.

The agenda also features field visits to a number of leading entities in the UAE’s entrepreneurial and innovation sector, where participants will meet private-sector representatives in youth dialogue sessions. These sessions provide a platform for discussion, knowledge exchange, and expanding networks, thereby enhancing opportunities for collaboration and partnerships among entrepreneurs, partners and experts.

In partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the Arab Youth Centre will host a ceremony at the Academy’s headquarters to honour pioneers, as part of efforts to empower youth, reinforce their role as contributors to economic and social development, and highlight success stories that inspire future generations. The ceremony will also feature the signing of Memorandums of Understanding with the Centre’s partners, strengthening strategic collaborations that support youth ambitions and transform their ideas into impactful and sustainable projects.

The Arab Youth Centre serves as a leading regional platform dedicated to empowering young people, enhancing their capabilities, and refining their skills by launching a variety of programmes and initiatives that align with their aspirations and address their needs across different fields. The Centre strives to provide an enabling environment for creativity and innovation, giving young talents the opportunity to become true makers of the future.