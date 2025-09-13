ADJD Undersecretary: Rule Of Law Pillar Of Justice, Guardian Of Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has affirmed that World Law Day, observed annually on 13th September, embodies the noble values of the rule of law as a cornerstone of justice, a guarantor of rights, and a shield for protecting communities and preserving human dignity.
Al Abri stressed that adherence to the rule of law and the principles of justice paves the way for security, stability, the safeguarding of achievements, and the building of a more prosperous future.
‘’The UAE, under the vision of its wise leadership, has established strong foundations for the rule of law through a sophisticated judicial system based on efficiency and transparency. It keeps pace with global developments by leveraging technology and innovation to provide pioneering services that support the journey toward sustainable development,'' Al Abri said in a statement marking the day.
‘’As we mark this occasion, we affirm our commitment at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to continue enhancing legal awareness, supporting specialised national cadres, and expanding partnerships with international institutions, thereby reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global hub for justice and the rule of law,'' he added.
‘’We also extend our greetings and appreciation to legal and judicial professionals everywhere, who dedicate their efforts to upholding the principles of justice, promoting fairness, and building safe and stable communities where citizens enjoy their rights and freedoms,'' he said in conclusion.
