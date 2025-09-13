Open Menu

ADJD Undersecretary: Rule Of Law Pillar Of Justice, Guardian Of Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:15 PM

ADJD Undersecretary: Rule of law pillar of justice, guardian of rights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has affirmed that World Law Day, observed annually on 13th September, embodies the noble values of the rule of law as a cornerstone of justice, a guarantor of rights, and a shield for protecting communities and preserving human dignity.

Al Abri stressed that adherence to the rule of law and the principles of justice paves the way for security, stability, the safeguarding of achievements, and the building of a more prosperous future.

‘’The UAE, under the vision of its wise leadership, has established strong foundations for the rule of law through a sophisticated judicial system based on efficiency and transparency. It keeps pace with global developments by leveraging technology and innovation to provide pioneering services that support the journey toward sustainable development,'' Al Abri said in a statement marking the day.

‘’As we mark this occasion, we affirm our commitment at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to continue enhancing legal awareness, supporting specialised national cadres, and expanding partnerships with international institutions, thereby reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global hub for justice and the rule of law,'' he added.

‘’We also extend our greetings and appreciation to legal and judicial professionals everywhere, who dedicate their efforts to upholding the principles of justice, promoting fairness, and building safe and stable communities where citizens enjoy their rights and freedoms,'' he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Hub September Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

2 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

3 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

3 hours ago
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

3 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

3 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

3 hours ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

3 hours ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

3 hours ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East