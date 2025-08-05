UAE Wins Silver At Jet Ski World Championship In Hungary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM
GYŐRZÁMOLY, Hungary, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Emirati junior rider Ali Al Ali achieved a remarkable milestone on Monday, securing second place and the silver medal in the Jet Ski World Championship (Ski Junior 3.3 category), held in the city of Győrzámoly, Hungary.
The 13-year-old collected 64 points over three highly competitive rounds, finishing behind Estonia's Ander Hubert Lauri, who secured the first place. Lajos Komonyi of Hungary took third place, while France’s Maxime Arthebise came in fourth.
Ali Al Ali expressed pride in raising the UAE flag on the international stage, extending his gratitude to the UAE Marine sports Federation for fostering young talent.
The Hungary championship is one of the officially sanctioned events in the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) Calendar, aimed at developing junior athletes for progression to major global competitions, including the annual World Finals held in the United States.
Recent Stories
Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 185 countries1 hour ago
-
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to empower underprivileg ..2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST2 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye2 hours ago
-
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of July 20252 hours ago
-
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global aerospace innovation3 hours ago
-
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador4 hours ago
-
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah4 hours ago
-
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage globally5 hours ago
-
Empower reports AED403 million net profit in H1 20255 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $72.47 pb5 hours ago
-
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses introduces three advisory services5 hours ago