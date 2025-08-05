Open Menu

UAE Wins Silver At Jet Ski World Championship In Hungary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM

GYŐRZÁMOLY, Hungary, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Emirati junior rider Ali Al Ali achieved a remarkable milestone on Monday, securing second place and the silver medal in the Jet Ski World Championship (Ski Junior 3.3 category), held in the city of Győrzámoly, Hungary.

The 13-year-old collected 64 points over three highly competitive rounds, finishing behind Estonia's Ander Hubert Lauri, who secured the first place. Lajos Komonyi of Hungary took third place, while France’s Maxime Arthebise came in fourth.

Ali Al Ali expressed pride in raising the UAE flag on the international stage, extending his gratitude to the UAE Marine sports Federation for fostering young talent.

The Hungary championship is one of the officially sanctioned events in the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) Calendar, aimed at developing junior athletes for progression to major global competitions, including the annual World Finals held in the United States.

