Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM Of Moldova

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual visa exemption between the two countries.

The meeting, held today in Abu Dhabi, also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and explored paths of joint cooperation in various fields, including economic, commercial, and investment sectors, as well as other areas supporting the development goals of both friendly nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE is looking forward to establishing strong and advanced cooperation relations with the friendly Republic of Moldova and to enhancing joint efforts across vital sectors that contribute to achieving comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity for both countries.

