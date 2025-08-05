UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Zayed II on Martina Strong, the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UAE, in recognition of her efforts during her tenure in the country and her contributions to strengthening and advancing the strategic relations between the two nations across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the decoration to the Ambassador during a meeting with her today in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his wishes to the Ambassador for continued success, commending her prominent role in deepening the strategic ties between the UAE and the United States.

For her part, the US Ambassador expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the UAE President for this honour, affirming the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries.